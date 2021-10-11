Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Arlo Parks among winners at 2021 BMI London Awards

MICHELLE, the six-piece band from New York celebrated for their debut album HEATWAVE, will be opening for Arlo. In Arlo Parks's world, words are as useful as photographs. Luscious, expressive vignettes pepper the poetic lyrics in her sweet, ruminative indie pop songs. Born Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, the 20-year-old from West London - who burst onto the scene with 2018's "Cola" - uses poetry as her songwriting compass, weaving vivid imagery and sensory touches throughout the stirring, honest stories that make up her already-rich body of work. "I was really interested in the idea of delving into a hyper-specific moment and making it feel universal, making it something that people could connect to," Arlo says about drawing from poetry in her approach.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO