Male High School basketball player Kaleb Glenn has committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals. Glenn — a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward in the class of 2023 — is viewed as one of the top high school players in Kentucky, regardless of class. He is the No. 39 overall prospect for 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, placing him just five spots behind North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard among rising juniors from the commonwealth.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO