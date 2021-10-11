Biozentrum Research Building University of Basel / Ilg Santer Architekten
Biozentrum Research Building University of Basel / Ilg Santer Architekten. Manufacturers: Karimoku New Standard, Regent Lighting Basel. Text description provided by the architects. The University of Basel's Biozentrum is one of the world's leading institutes for basic molecular and biomedical research and teaching. Located near the Rhine River, the Biozentrum's 72- meter-high tower comprises 19 floors - 16 above ground and 3 below. A floor area of 23,440 square meters houses research facilities, lecture halls, seminar rooms, and scientific equipment for 400 researchers and 900 students. The Biozentrum building by Ilg Santer Architects, Zurich, is the first part of the new campus site where all faculties will be concentrated in one place.www.archdaily.com
