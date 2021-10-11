CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Storm Center, October 11th: Canes open as underdogs to Carolina; TV slot likely chosen

By Cameron J. Underwood
stateoftheu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday, Canes fam! The Bye Week is over. Let’s hop byke into the season, shall we?. Miami Hurricanes open as Underdogs to the North Carolina Tar Heels. After the bye week for the Canes, and after another instance of Mack Brown being unable to beat Florida State, the opening line for Miami-Carolina was announced on Sunday. Here’s the line, from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook:

www.stateoftheu.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
AL.com

Auburn opens as slight road underdog against Arkansas

Auburn will be an underdog for the third straight game to open SEC play when it travels to Arkansas next weekend. The Tigers opened as a 3.5-point underdog against the Razorbacks for the teams’ Week 7 matchup in Fayetteville, Ark., according to VegasInsider.com. Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC) and Arkansas (4-2, 1-2) will meet at 11 a.m. from Razorback Stadium on Saturday, with the game airing on CBS.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Center#American Football#Draftkings Sportsbook#Espn2#Acc Network#Byu#Baylor#Notre Dame
247Sports

Auburn opens as multi-touchdown underdog vs. Georgia

Auburn will enjoy its big win at LSU, but it won't be long before the Tigers turn their attention to one of their biggest matchups of the season. Auburn opened as a multi-touchdown underdog Sunday morning for its Week 6 home game against Georgia. The Bulldogs, the No. 2 team in the country, begin the week as 15-point favorites in this year's edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, per VegasInsider.com.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

FSU opens as substantial underdog to UNC

Florida State opens as an 18-point underdog to North Carolina. Vegas Insider posted its opening point spread on Sunday afternoon. The 3-2 Tar Heels are substantial favorites over 1-4 FSU. The over/under for the game is 65.5. FSU heads to Chapel Hill on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Arizona opens up as major underdog against UCLA

Arizona is a 16-point underdog for its matchup against UCLA Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off a bye week and the Bruins lost to Arizona State 42-23 on Saturday night. Arizona will start Jordan McCloud at quarterback after his performance again Oregon. “I do believe that...
ARIZONA STATE
Scarlet Nation

South Carolina opens as double-digit underdog to Tennessee

With Tennessee fresh off a 62-24 beatdown of Missouri on Saturday, it stood to reason that the Vols would be a fairly heavy favorite over a South Carolina team that's still trying to find its offensive footing. Indeed, the Volunteers Sunday opened as a 12-point favorite over the Gamecocks, according...
TENNESSEE STATE
WMBF

No. 16 Coastal Carolina storms past ULM in Sun Belt opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - No. 16 Coastal Carolina’s first step back toward the Sun Belt Conference title was taken emphatically in front of a record crowd Saturday. Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Chanticleers scored three times on the ground in a 52-6 rout of Louisiana Monroe. It’s the third time in five games that the Chants have scored at least 45 points.
CONWAY, SC
stateoftheu.com

Storm Center, October 4th: Athletics still supporting Manny Diaz...for now

Happy Monday everybody. Let’s start it with some Canes talk, why don’t we?. Miami Athletics reportedly supporting Manny Diaz for the time being. With the Canes tanking what was set up to be a double digit win season at a paltry 2-3 heading into this bye week, the chatter surrounding Head Coach Manny Diaz’s status has gotten increasingly louder with every successive loss.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy