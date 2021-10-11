Storm Center, October 11th: Canes open as underdogs to Carolina; TV slot likely chosen
Happy Monday, Canes fam! The Bye Week is over. Let’s hop byke into the season, shall we?. Miami Hurricanes open as Underdogs to the North Carolina Tar Heels. After the bye week for the Canes, and after another instance of Mack Brown being unable to beat Florida State, the opening line for Miami-Carolina was announced on Sunday. Here’s the line, from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook:www.stateoftheu.com
