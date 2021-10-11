CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Don't know what to be for Halloween? Check out these DIY TikTok costume ideas anyone can do

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hf2KI_0cNViDkg00

Halloween is quickly approaching and so is the stress of finding a costume.

TikTok users are looking to save you time and money by flooding feeds with endless possibilities for Halloween costumes — many that can be done from the comfort of your couch.

From Cruella de Vil to the Power Puff Girls, crafty users are laying out the step-by-step process of creating costumes for single ladies, couples, kids and even our four-legged friends.

Halloween 2021 is shaping up to break records with the National Retail Federation projecting consumers to spend $10.14 billion on costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards.

If you're looking to cut the costs on a costume, check out these videos from TikTok below:

TikToker @sydneyallen10 got over 100,000 likes as she took viewers through the Marvel Universe for DIY costume ideas.

Users @chloevmitchell and @ernestolopez830 traveled to multiple stores like Dollar Tree and Walmart to figure out who could create the cheapest costume with a $15 budget.

This TikTok user used household supplies to create an adorable Beanie Babies-themed pet costume sure to turn heads on leashes.

Don't know where your costumes from previous years went? User @bq4evermore shows the perfect DIY costume by bringing back a classic TV character favorite.

From a kangaroo to Regina George from "Mean Girls,"@iamsimplymorgan has DIY costumes you could probably pull out of your closet.

@theresa360 brings back a childhood movie favorite that is easy on your pockets and can be done last minute.

If you need a last-minute child's costume, @7daysofplay has a DIY that will land your kid on the moon.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Brit + Co

15 Lazy-Girl Halloween Party Ideas You Can Totally DIY

When it comes to Halloween party ideas, there's no need to stick to the same old dull decor. We've got plenty of spooky-cute, easy, and last-minute DIYs to get your guests in the spirit. So up your pumpkin game, and go beyond the standard scary spread with these lazy girl-approved party ideas.
LIFESTYLE
thefocus.news

Hugh Hefner costumes for women and more unique DIY Halloween ideas

What better way to celebrate this spooky season than with an insane individual costume to disrupt the typical gender norms? Learn how to dress up as Playboy’s Hugh Hefner DIY-style and explore more unique Halloween ideas for all of your upcoming festivities, below. Hugh Hefner costumes for women. Hugh Hefner,...
CELEBRITIES
B93

Check Out This DIY Fall Decor Via TikTok [VIDEO]

I love fall! This is my absolute favorite time of year. The colors, the season, the cooler weather, the decor. I have so much many pumpkins, floral arrangements and fall decorations, you would think fall blew up in my casa. No apologies here. So where do I turn for ideas?...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina George
HuffingtonPost

Don't Be Chicken To Wear 2021's Weirdest Halloween Costumes

The world is still dealing with a pandemic, but that can’t mask our enthusiasm for Halloween. Sure, the candy is great and “The Monster Mash” is one earworm we never want exterminated. But the costumes are truly the most awesome part of Halloween. They’re also the weirdest, because everyone wants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

The Best Halloween Costumes for Under $100 That Don't Suck

All the best stuff for under $100. Welcome to Under a Hundo, where your faithful VICE editors find the best versions of anything and everything you're desperately seeking—all for under $100. Whether it’s fancy knives, instant-vacation-vibes patio furniture, or suspiciously underpriced ghost-hunting equipment, we’ve got your thrifty needs covered. Are...
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

You Can Pull Off This DIY Devil Halloween Costume In Your Sleep

Halloween weekend is always one of the most fun-filled times of the year, and I am counting down the seconds until I can enjoy the very best part: dressing up. Although, I could do without the costs. Buying the perfect Halloween costume can get expensive — and complicated — very quickly, depending on how involved you want to be. But rather than dish out dollars on an outfit you’ll only wear once, you can make your own DIY devil Halloween costume. Grab your red clothes, some paper, and get crafting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KOOL 96.5

Easy Idaho Themed Pumpkin Carving Ideas Anyone Can Do

I am terrible at pumpkin carving. I have zero patience and skills but I try every year anyway. I might be able to get away with doing some of these pumpkins though because we found some Idaho themed pumpkin carving ideas that pretty much anyone can do. How To Carve...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Diy#Tiktoker#Tiktoker Sydneyallen10#Chloevmitchell#Bq4evermore#Iamsimplymorgan
amazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Halloween Garland Ideas

Halloween is arriving soon and if you have not busted out your decor yet, then it is the time to do it. If you want to decorate somewhere in your home with a garland, then why not make one with your own creative hands?. Make Yarn Pom Poms in Orange,...
LIFESTYLE
WBRE

The most popular Halloween costumes you can buy online now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Halloween costume you can buy online is best? How the year’s most popular Halloween costumes are chosen usually depends on a few different factors. What movies are currently out? What shows have become breakout hits? But don’t think your costume has to be at the […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cw35.com

Toddler accidentally broadcasts mom taking a shower

A mortified mom has gone viral on TikTok after she told the story of how her young daughter accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. “I gave my toddler my cellphone to play a game while I took a shower. Next thing I know she is knocking on my door asking me to help her fix something. I of course tell her to come in so I can help so she can keep playing. She hands me the phone while I am in the shower,” the mom continued. “I quickly realize that my phone is broadcasting live on Instagram. In my hand. While I am in the shower.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kylie Jenner gives sneak peek at daughter Stormi’s massive new playroom - and it’s incredible

As Kylie Jenner preps for baby number two, she’s getting a special treat ready for her daughter Stormi and it’s amazing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video in her Instagram Story that gave fans a glimpse at the 3-year-old tyke's new playroom, which is currently under construction and covered in plastic, but it’s still clear that the room is going to be the stuff dreams are made of.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Baby shower brings on infantile behavior

Dear Amy: My son and daughter-in-law are expecting their first baby. The plans for a baby shower have been in the works for months, with an outside venue, food, desserts, decor, etc. Everything was paid in advance by myself and my daughter-in-law’s mother, “Bertie.”. The night before the baby shower,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

268K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy