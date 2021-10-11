CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 11

By Carter Breazeale
The Falcoholic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a win, and it’s officially Victory Monday. Get your week started with a recap and other notes from Sunday’s game. The fourth quarter got a bit messy for a few minutes, but the Falcons came away with their second win of the season with a 27-20 final score in London. Atlanta entered this one with a skeleton crew on offense, so we knew they would have to dig deep to fend off New York’s defensive front — which they ultimately did.

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Falcoholic

Falcons worked out 3 players on Tuesday

Atlanta worked out three players yesterday, and you don’t have to dig deep into their histories to suspect that the Falcons are looking for some help on special teams. Atlanta spent some time with wide receiver Cody Core, safety WIll Parks and linebacker Daren Bates, all veterans with extensive special teams experience.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

"Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO. A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations. GENERAL. The Washington...
NFL
Newsday

Jets vs. Falcons Week 5 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

JETS (1-3) at FALCONS (1-3) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. TV: WNBC, NFLN (Greg Gumble, Adam Archuleta) Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 133, XM 384. KEY INJURIES. Jets: Out: S Marcus Maye (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (back), WR Jeff Smith (concussion), S Adrian Colbert (concussion); Questionable: CB Brandin Echols...
NFL
Pocono Record

NY Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Everything you need to know as NFL returns to London

FLORHAM PARK — It has been a grueling start to the season for the New York Jets. But after facing some of the toughest defenses in the league and three road trips in their first five games spanning eight time zones, they have a chance to head into next week's bye with some real momentum if they can get a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets: Hat tips & head-scratchers

The Falcons returned from London with a win and enter the bye week at 2-3. We woke early to watch this tilt between two struggling teams but enjoyed a stress-free afternoon and evening of golden slumbers on the heels of the win heading into Victory Monday. We’ve got hat tips...
NFL
The Falcoholic

What will the Falcons do with Josh Andrews?

Josh Andrews had it all lined up. The veteran had spent years as a reserve for the Eagles, Colts and Jets before starting four games in 2020 for New York. That stint got the Falcons interested, and they signed him this offseason to a one-year deal to compete for the left guard job. With Matt Gono injured, Jalen Mayfield cross-training at right tackle and no other serious competition for the job, Andrews was the starting left guard early in camp and never relinquished the role.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets: a look at the series history

We’re sending the Falcons and Jets to London in what should be considered an international act of aggression by the National Football League. Atlanta and New York are two teams familiar with disappointment, but not so familiar with one another. The two have met on the football field just 12 times in their respective histories, with the Falcons owning a narrow 7-5 lead in that series.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets Week 5 open thread

The Falcons come into this game missing several key pieces and sitting at 1-3. They’ll get a Jets team that is one of their easiest matchups of the year on paper, but whether they’ll be able to earn a win in front of a huge crowd in London remains to be seen.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Matt Ryan
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets recap: A jolly good win in London

You don’t get bonus points for beating a team if they’re bad, or if you happen to be down a few key starters on offense and defense. All you get is a win, but those wins mean a lot, and they’re even sweeter when you can get them in spite of adverse circumstances.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs Jets: final health and standing updates

The Falcons go to London to play a “home” game that could make or break their season. At 1-3, this is a team that really needs to find a way to win, even as injuries pile up. The Jets are in a similar situation, having just squeaked out a win against a Titans team missing their top two receivers. Oh - yeah - the Falcons will be doing the same. Let’s take a look at both teams heading into this critical matchup.
NFL
The Falcoholic

The future of the Falcons becomes further muddled

The biggest question facing Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot early this offseason was pretty clear: To rebuild or not to rebuild. Atlanta had two aging yet expensive players it needed to stick with or move on from in Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. You work on jettisoning those two or building around them, selecting either the projected top offensive weapon in the draft or grabbing the best quarterback available.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Mvp
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets: Who was the defensive player of the game?

I can heart it now: it was the Jets. Zach Wilson is an awful rookie QB. And while all of that is true, this defense took advantage of the situation and managed to hold another NFL team to just 20 points, even after being setup for failure by a long kickoff return to start the second half. Let’s take a look at the guys who made the biggest difference.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Cordarrelle Patterson back in game after being evaluated for concussion

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a crucial piece of the Falcons offense to this point, and he figured to be somewhat of a focal point for Atlanta with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage out. Per Tori McElhaney, Patterson is being evaluated for a concussion. Also per McElhaney, he has been cleared...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets final score predictions

The Falcons are beat up, missing key pieces, perhaps a bit tired from traveling across the Atlantic Ocean, and facing a Jets team that suddenly didn’t look like garbage last week. That’s not an ingredient list for a particularly great recipe, but we’ll hope the Falcons can snag a win before their bye week nonetheless.
NFL
The Falcoholic

What if the Falcons win/lose against the New York Jets

We felt pretty good at this time last week, following a victory in New York against the Giants. The Falcons of course followed that up by doing what they usually do — giving the fanbase a punch in the gut in the game immediately after to destroy all good will.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Fabian Moreau exits game with injury

Fabian Moreau is having a nice game and just made a terrific tackle, so of course he’s hurt now. Moreau was down on the field after his great tackle and walked off the field under his own power, so we’ll hope he is okay and can get back into this one.
NFL
The Falcoholic

3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts has arrived

The Falcons will head into their bye week coming off a win and boasting a 2-3 record, which is considerably better than a 1-4 mark. Had things with Washington gone differently, Atlanta would have some serious momentum heading into their break, but the Falcons are still hanging around. More importantly,...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Get Cordell Patterson the Damned Ball!

If I'm Dave Ragone and Arthur Smith, I develop an offensive strategy after the break to find a way to get the ball to Cordell Patterson as often as possible. Against the NYJ, the Falcons got him the ball 22 times on offense, for a 114 yard total (not counting a pass he threw and one kickoff return). This was probably done with some desperation as a result of the absence of Ridley and Gage in the offense. Against the WFT, with Ridley, Gage, and Pitts on the field, Patterson had 11 touches and 3 TD's. The Falcons need to get him the ball early, often, and in anyway possible. (Yes, leapfrog him over Davis, and he should be Ryan's new #1 option in the flat or wherever over Gage and Ridley.) I know Ryan prefers to spread the ball around, as most veteran QB's do, but Patterson is peaking. Get him the damned ball.
NFL
The Falcoholic

NFC South Report, 2021 Week 5

The NFC South is continuing to chug along, and it’s nice that the Atlanta Falcons can call themselves winners this week alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers have lost a second straight game, which might be leaving the Carolina faithful a bit nervous...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy