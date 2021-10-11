Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 11

If I'm Dave Ragone and Arthur Smith, I develop an offensive strategy after the break to find a way to get the ball to Cordell Patterson as often as possible. Against the NYJ, the Falcons got him the ball 22 times on offense, for a 114 yard total (not counting a pass he threw and one kickoff return). This was probably done with some desperation as a result of the absence of Ridley and Gage in the offense. Against the WFT, with Ridley, Gage, and Pitts on the field, Patterson had 11 touches and 3 TD's. The Falcons need to get him the ball early, often, and in anyway possible. (Yes, leapfrog him over Davis, and he should be Ryan's new #1 option in the flat or wherever over Gage and Ridley.) I know Ryan prefers to spread the ball around, as most veteran QB's do, but Patterson is peaking. Get him the damned ball.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO