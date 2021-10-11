Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 11
That’s a win, and it’s officially Victory Monday. Get your week started with a recap and other notes from Sunday’s game. The fourth quarter got a bit messy for a few minutes, but the Falcons came away with their second win of the season with a 27-20 final score in London. Atlanta entered this one with a skeleton crew on offense, so we knew they would have to dig deep to fend off New York’s defensive front — which they ultimately did.www.thefalcoholic.com
