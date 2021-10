JT is the Colts’ most important offensive player. Last week against the Titans, it was baffling how he got so few touches in the second half. This time, he made the most of his 16 carries, rushing for 103 yards and a score, with two carries for over 20 yards. This offense needs Taylor to get going, both to ease the pressure on Carson Wentz and to get the offensive line going. Let’s just hope that his knee injury does not hold him back and limit his workload.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO