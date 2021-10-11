The 8 Major Life Lessons That Have Made Me A More Resilient Person

Well buckle me in and consider me one of the newest passengers on the ‘Ted Lasso’ bandwagon. All the buzz about the highly popular Apple TV sitcom caught up with me last weekend and I decided to watch an episode and see if there was anything to it. A funny thing happened. As lovable Coach Lasso might say, it was like teenage me seeing that poster of Farrah Fawcett in a red, one-piece bathing suit for the very first time – I just couldn’t turn away. The show is centered on a football coach from Kansas City who’s enlisted to bring a British soccer team to victory. On the surface, he seems bumbling, clueless, and aggravatingly optimistic. He’s like a Midwestern Pollyanna with a bushy mustache. When he speaks, however, his quirky stories, odd euphemisms, and witty metaphors win us over and teach us some simple truths about life, love, relationships, and finding joy in simple pleasures. Throw in a bunch of offhand, offbeat references to music and movies and Ted magically becomes a charming, lovable goofball. The show has given birth to “Lasso-isms,” or little nuggets of wisdom offered by the coach. Here are some of my favorites: “And I knew right then and there that I was never gonna let anybody get by me without understanding that they might be hurting inside, you know. ‘Cause life, it’s hard. It’s real hard. “ “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? Got a ten-second memory. Be a goldfish.” “I believe in hope. I believe in BELIEVE.” “If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.” “Be curious. Not judgmental.” “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.” “Takin’ on a challenge is a lot like ridin’ a horse. If you’re comfortable while you’re doin’ it, you’re probably doin’ it wrong.” “They say youth is wasted on the young. Don’t let the wisdom of age be wasted on you.” “Every disadvantage has its advantage.” “I shouldn’t bring an umbrella to a brainstorm.” “I’ve heard that tune before, but here I am, still dancin’.” “It feels the same, but different.” “I have a real tricky time hearing folks that don’t believe in themselves.’ “He thinks he’s mad now. Wait ‘til we win him over.” “I want you to know, I value each of your opinions, even when you’re wrong.” “Fairy tales do not start, nor do they end, in the dark forest.” As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get.” ‘It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s being your best self.” “I feel like we fell out of the lucky tree and hit every branch on the way down, ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids.” “To try is scary, you know, because you can end up losing a lot. But you have to put your heart out there.” “Problems, they’re like mushrooms, yeah? The longer you leave them in the dark, the bigger they grow.” “I think that you might be so sure that you’re one in a million, that sometimes you forget that out there you’re just one in 11.” “I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that’s being alone and being sad. Ain’t no one in this room alone.” “I’ve never been embarrassed about having streaks in my drawers. You know, it’s all part of growing up.” “There’s two buttons I never like to hit: that’s panic and snooze.” “Boy, I love meeting people’s moms. It’s like reading an instruction manual as to why they’re nuts.” “You know what you do with tough cookies, don’tcha? You dip’em in milk.” “She’s got some fences, alright, but you just gotta hop over them.” “Sometimes you remind me of my grandma with the channel hopper. You just push all the wrong buttons.” “It’s funny to think that the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they existed can then become the same thing that make you cry knowing that they’re now gone. I think those things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one.” “Doing the right thing is never the wrong thing.” “Our goal is to go out like Willie Nelson – on a high!” “What do you say we do what the man says and make today our masterpiece?” Really, how can you not love Ted Lasso? Have a spectacular day folks. Make it a masterpiece – and don’t forget to be a goldfish! Contact Editor Bob Sloan at editor@florence newsjournal.com.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO