CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helen Keller

The 8 Major Life Lessons That Have Made Me A More Resilient Person

By Michele Lian
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood”. I wasn’t born yesterday, but I have been around long enough to have taken some hard knocks from life and learned deeply from them. In fact, if I had to summarize the most challenging lessons I’ve had...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Xavier: “More important lesson is to have fun!”

More important lesson is to have fun! Super cliche but I was stressing myself out trying to write songs and make sure people enjoy them and the words, and then trying to be as clever and unique as my favorites. This was a huge mistake! I learned that just enjoying being creative and messing around with crazy ideas was a reflection of me! I learned this performing at a show and playing the songs I thought were my most outlandish and people loving it more than anything I ever performed! It WILL come across as genuine and that’s what people really love.
MUSIC
FASHION Magazine |

People-Pleasing Made Me Invisible

It took a breakdown for me to see it. “I’d really rather talk about this in person,” I kept repeating over text, but each time it was like my partner didn’t hear me as she continued to type and hit “send.” This was one of those dating conversations that was best had face-to-face. But, my needs didn’t seem to matter and I let her bulldoze over them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Life lessons! Hilarious snaps reveal the notes frustrated parents have written to their children - from a memo about how to use the dishwasher to an angry missive 'from the laundry basket'

It can be a challenge to get children to eat healthily and do their chores, but these photos prove sometimes all it takes some creative communication. Health & Wellness News has rounded up a selection of viral images from around the world that show the amusing notes parents have left for their children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

28 Life Lessons Learned in 28 Years

“Life is the art of drawing without an eraser.” — John Gardner. Today is my 28th birthday. I thought about some of the most important life lessons that I have learned in the first 28 years of life. I still have so much to learn. But here are 28 lessons...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons
Sun-Journal

Dog training teaches teacher life lessons

BETHEL — Tripper, named after the canoe, is a Canine Good Citizen dog, but she’s been so much more than that to her family and peers. “I think what is special about Tripper is her temperament during these hard times for young people,” says Sarah Shifrin, Tripper’s mom. “That she’s very patient. She gives them a lot of love. I think during this time young people need that little touch of home, that human touch because COVID has made young people fragile. It’s just a very safe reminder of home. She reads and tolerates and accepts kids’ emotional need to have a dog hug. I think that’s as unique and important during these times as an educator.”
laconiadailysun.com

Guy Pearce: Fatherhood has made me more emotional

Guy Pearce thinks fatherhood has made him more emotional. The 53-year-old actor has a five-year-old son called Monte with actress Carice van Houten, and Guy admits that parenthood has changed his entire outlook. He shared: "After Monte was born, someone said to me, ‘You realise you’re now living with your...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Kieu Phan: “Lean on others when you feel tired”

Lean on others when you feel tired. As I was young, my mom was always be strong and independent. She never rely on anyone. But as I grew up, I saw a different side of her. She had a pain inside her and never share to anyone. At that movement, I realized that it’s okay to cry and have a shoulder to lean on.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

My 92-Year-Old Neighbor Taught Me Powerful Life Lessons

I am an Indian who has spent the last ten years in Warsaw, Poland. I’ve picked up the Polish language gradually and can understand it much better than I can speak it. When I first landed in Poland in 2012, one of the first things that startled me was the sheer number of very old men and women wandering the streets all by themselves. Some looked 90 years or older. Most of them had walking aids and were snailing through the streets with extreme difficulty.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
Hartsville News Journal

Life lessons from ‘Ted Lasso’

Well buckle me in and consider me one of the newest passengers on the ‘Ted Lasso’ bandwagon. All the buzz about the highly popular Apple TV sitcom caught up with me last weekend and I decided to watch an episode and see if there was anything to it. A funny thing happened. As lovable Coach Lasso might say, it was like teenage me seeing that poster of Farrah Fawcett in a red, one-piece bathing suit for the very first time – I just couldn’t turn away. The show is centered on a football coach from Kansas City who’s enlisted to bring a British soccer team to victory. On the surface, he seems bumbling, clueless, and aggravatingly optimistic. He’s like a Midwestern Pollyanna with a bushy mustache. When he speaks, however, his quirky stories, odd euphemisms, and witty metaphors win us over and teach us some simple truths about life, love, relationships, and finding joy in simple pleasures. Throw in a bunch of offhand, offbeat references to music and movies and Ted magically becomes a charming, lovable goofball. The show has given birth to “Lasso-isms,” or little nuggets of wisdom offered by the coach. Here are some of my favorites: “And I knew right then and there that I was never gonna let anybody get by me without understanding that they might be hurting inside, you know. ‘Cause life, it’s hard. It’s real hard. “ “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? Got a ten-second memory. Be a goldfish.” “I believe in hope. I believe in BELIEVE.” “If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.” “Be curious. Not judgmental.” “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.” “Takin’ on a challenge is a lot like ridin’ a horse. If you’re comfortable while you’re doin’ it, you’re probably doin’ it wrong.” “They say youth is wasted on the young. Don’t let the wisdom of age be wasted on you.” “Every disadvantage has its advantage.” “I shouldn’t bring an umbrella to a brainstorm.” “I’ve heard that tune before, but here I am, still dancin’.” “It feels the same, but different.” “I have a real tricky time hearing folks that don’t believe in themselves.’ “He thinks he’s mad now. Wait ‘til we win him over.” “I want you to know, I value each of your opinions, even when you’re wrong.” “Fairy tales do not start, nor do they end, in the dark forest.” As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get.” ‘It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s being your best self.” “I feel like we fell out of the lucky tree and hit every branch on the way down, ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids.” “To try is scary, you know, because you can end up losing a lot. But you have to put your heart out there.” “Problems, they’re like mushrooms, yeah? The longer you leave them in the dark, the bigger they grow.” “I think that you might be so sure that you’re one in a million, that sometimes you forget that out there you’re just one in 11.” “I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that’s being alone and being sad. Ain’t no one in this room alone.” “I’ve never been embarrassed about having streaks in my drawers. You know, it’s all part of growing up.” “There’s two buttons I never like to hit: that’s panic and snooze.” “Boy, I love meeting people’s moms. It’s like reading an instruction manual as to why they’re nuts.” “You know what you do with tough cookies, don’tcha? You dip’em in milk.” “She’s got some fences, alright, but you just gotta hop over them.” “Sometimes you remind me of my grandma with the channel hopper. You just push all the wrong buttons.” “It’s funny to think that the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they existed can then become the same thing that make you cry knowing that they’re now gone. I think those things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one.” “Doing the right thing is never the wrong thing.” “Our goal is to go out like Willie Nelson – on a high!” “What do you say we do what the man says and make today our masterpiece?” Really, how can you not love Ted Lasso? Have a spectacular day folks. Make it a masterpiece – and don’t forget to be a goldfish! Contact Editor Bob Sloan at editor@florence newsjournal.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
TMZ.com

These Bite-Sized Auditory Lessons Will Change Your Life

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're an auditory learner ... boy, do we have just the thing for you -- and yes, you can thank us later. These days, life is simply too busy to carve out specific time...
EDUCATION
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inverse

This one bathroom habit could be secretly sabotaging your life

We’ve all done a quick “just in case” wee before heading out or because we’re passing the bathroom. If you’re a parent, you might have also told the kids to “do a wee now so we don’t have to find a toilet later.”. Doing a “just in case” wee isn’t...
MLS
psychologytoday.com

5 Reasons Narcissistic Parents "Replace" Their Children

Parents high in narcissism may need people for their "narcissistic supply"; sometimes, their child might not meet their needs. Narcissistic parents often cannot cope with complex relationships and may "replace" the child as they enter adolescence and early adulthood. Being rejected and replaced can cause deep-rooted insecurities, as well as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buzzfeednews.com

Khloé Kardashian Opened Up About Correcting People When They Call Her Daughter “Big” Because She Doesn’t Want To Pass Down Her Own “Really Unhealthy” Relationship With Food And Body Image

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about how she handles the subject of body image while raising her 3-year-old daughter, True. In a new interview with Health magazine, Khloé discussed her approach to instilling body positivity in True, while also touching on her own relationship with body image and food. When...
CELEBRITIES
marriage.com

20 Signs of Disrespect in a Relationship and How to Deal With It

A relationship can weather almost any storm by working together as a combined force against life’s challenges. But, if there are challenges within the relationship, such as disrespectful relationship behavior, not only is your relationship at risk, but so are your self-esteem, confidence, and self-respect. Often we don’t realize we’re...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy