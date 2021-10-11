Fun was brewing in downtown Lee’s Summit when this group swept into town
Witches put on their best hats to roam the streets of downtown Lee’s Summit last week in search of great eats, spooky treats and amazing deals. The annual Witches Eve event Oct. 7 gave participants the chance to dust off their pointed hats, don (mostly) black attire and enjoy a night of shopping, sipping and nibbling with friends and family. More than 20 downtown businesses extended their hours for shoppers to enjoy a wicked good time all night.www.kansascity.com
