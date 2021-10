Take the money — please. That, more or less, is the message state of Ohio officials have for owners and managers of hotels, entertainment venues and restaurants, as only about one-third of a $310 million pot of pandemic-relief grants has been awarded. That means, as Crain's reporter Michelle Jarboe wrote last week, that Ohio "is sitting on $207 million in business aid — and struggling to find takers" three months after it began accepting applications for grants of up to $30,000 for businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic and public health orders. (A separate grant program offers $10,000 to any business launched in 2020.)

