CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit tomorrow: MEA

hawaiitelegraph.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency. "At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

PM Modi completes 20 years in public service

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the Prime Minister, has completed two decades in public office today. In the last 20 years, PM Modi has gone from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to one of the most...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

IAF synonymous with courage, diligence, professionalism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extend his greetings to air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to our air...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

PM Modi meets CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds

New Delhi [India] October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd and held discussions about aspects relating to the education sector. "Had a productive meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds...
INDIA
omahanews.net

PM Modi to virtually launch Indian Space Association tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Monday at 11 am and also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th October, I will...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
dallassun.com

PM Modi at G20 expected to highlight India's willingness and commitment to help Afghans with humanitarian aid

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the extraordinary meet on Afghanistan called by Italy, chair of G20. The world's richest economies will discuss the humanitarian crisis and terror risks emanating from Afghanistan. India has already shared its position that it stands with Afghans and is ready to continue its assistance programme. India has indicated in the past that it wants unimpeded, unrestricted access. New Delhi also called for impartial distribution of assistance to all sections of society. Being one of the biggest donors, India has spent 3 billion dollars to rebuild the war-torn country. There are small and big India-built community and developmental projects in all provinces of Afganistan. In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Prime Minister Modi said, "The world must fulfil its duty by providing help to the people in war-torn Afghanistan where women, children and minorities are in need." In today's meet other than outlining India's willingness to provide humanitarian support to Afghans, PM Modi is also expected to inform G20 nations about the risks of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and how a neighbouring country is aiding anti-India terror groups in Afghanistan. At a virtual meeting on Afghanistan organised by SCO last month, PM Modi emphasised and warned that if "instability and fundamentalism" persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.In today's G20 meeting where focus will be on humanitarian crisis, other than G 20 nations, Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate.Economic collapse of Afghanistan and looming migrant crisis has caused concern for the international community. Majority of countries at G20 believe that Taliban regime is far from getting legitimised and recognised as it has imposed ban on women attending universities and also is back to harsh punishments and executions. G20 is also concerned about Afghanistan becoming safe haven for terrorism. However, there is a feeling that world must focus on providing assistance to Afghans as huge crisis is staring. There is a joint statement expected at the end of G20 meet on Afghanistan, according to reports. (ANI)
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

At G20 Extraordinary Summit, PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation, terrorism

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed preventing Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation, and terrorism. In a virtual G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan that was convened by Italy, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally," read the Prime Minister's Office statement.
INDIA
wkzo.com

Humanitarian crisis in focus as Italy hosts G20 Afghan summit

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will host a special summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, as worries grow about a looming humanitarian disaster following the Taliban’s return to power. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the country...
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Narendra Modi to launch PM GatiShakti today

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity Wednesday at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planningdesigning separately in silos,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Ani#Italian#Sco#The Un General Assembly
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
AFP

EU pledge opens G20 virtual summit on Afghanistan

G20 leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual summit focused on addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU kicking off proceedings by announcing a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package. Shortly before the meeting began, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an aid package to help "avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse" in Afghanistan.
WORLD
New York Post

G20 leaders to increase humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations have agreed to step up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan following the US military withdrawal in August — willing to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the help gets through but not prepared to recognize the extremist group. G20 members, including President Biden...
ADVOCACY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Samajwadi Party could win 400 seats in the upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party could win 400 assembly seats in the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections. "Seeing the disappointment against the BJP govt, (it seems) that people of Uttar Pradesh...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy