PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit tomorrow: MEA

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the extraordinary meet on Afghanistan called by Italy, chair of G20. The world's richest economies will discuss the humanitarian crisis and terror risks emanating from Afghanistan. India has already shared its position that it stands with Afghans and is ready to continue its assistance programme. India has indicated in the past that it wants unimpeded, unrestricted access. New Delhi also called for impartial distribution of assistance to all sections of society. Being one of the biggest donors, India has spent 3 billion dollars to rebuild the war-torn country. There are small and big India-built community and developmental projects in all provinces of Afganistan. In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Prime Minister Modi said, "The world must fulfil its duty by providing help to the people in war-torn Afghanistan where women, children and minorities are in need." In today's meet other than outlining India's willingness to provide humanitarian support to Afghans, PM Modi is also expected to inform G20 nations about the risks of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and how a neighbouring country is aiding anti-India terror groups in Afghanistan. At a virtual meeting on Afghanistan organised by SCO last month, PM Modi emphasised and warned that if "instability and fundamentalism" persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.In today's G20 meeting where focus will be on humanitarian crisis, other than G 20 nations, Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate.Economic collapse of Afghanistan and looming migrant crisis has caused concern for the international community. Majority of countries at G20 believe that Taliban regime is far from getting legitimised and recognised as it has imposed ban on women attending universities and also is back to harsh punishments and executions. G20 is also concerned about Afghanistan becoming safe haven for terrorism. However, there is a feeling that world must focus on providing assistance to Afghans as huge crisis is staring. There is a joint statement expected at the end of G20 meet on Afghanistan, according to reports. (ANI)

