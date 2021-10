MRR is the scoreboard where you can rank how you are doing compared to other SaaS companies. MRR (or close derivatives such as MRR Growth Rates) is the primary metric that most B2B companies measure themselves by. There are only 5 ways to increase your company’s MRR growth rate. Each of these five levers should have an internal owner who is responsible and accountable for their particular metric. Expansion and reactivation are usually fairly clear cut in most organizations, owned by account management. Churn is sometimes more nuanced but is usually owned by a leader in customer success.

