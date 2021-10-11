CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf bourses end mixed as Saudi snaps four-session winning streak

By SOURAV D
 5 days ago
On Sunday, a basket of Mideast bourses had wrapped up the session in an ambivalent complexion with Saudi’s benchmark index snapping up a four-session long rally despite an upbeat opening of the day. In point of fact, in the day’s Gulf market, Mideast bourses had opened up the session in a riant texture as US crude futures’ prices, a critical gauge to Gulf investors’ morale, had jumped as much as 4.0 per cent last week, however, major bourses had botched to maintain a morning momentum and winded up mostly mixed with cautions rising over a potential ripple effect of China’s debt-strapped property developer Evergrande, which is more likely to miss a $150 million repayment in US-Dollar denominated bond coupon due as early as this week.

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

