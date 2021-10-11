CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Arlo Parks among winners at 2021 BMI London Awards

Cover picture for the articleSir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Sting and Arlo Parks were honoured at the 2021 BMI London Awards. The annual awards show honoured the top UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers, and as well as the prestigious Song of the Year prize going to songwriter Tom Barnes for Lewis Capaldi's mega-hit 'Before You Go', several BMI Million-Air Awards were handed out to "recognise the iconic songs that have reached a million or more broadcast performances by UK and European songwriters and publisher."

IN THIS ARTICLE
