Lamichhane, Heather Knight voted as ICC Players of the Month for September
Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and England skipper Heather Knight have been voted winners of the ICC Player of the Month for September. Lamichhane beat some strong competition from Bangladesh left-arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed and USA's hard-hitting batter Jaskaran Malhotra -- who themselves delivered some scintillating performances in the month of September.www.hawaiitelegraph.com
