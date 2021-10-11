CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamichhane, Heather Knight voted as ICC Players of the Month for September

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and England skipper Heather Knight have been voted winners of the ICC Player of the Month for September. Lamichhane beat some strong competition from Bangladesh left-arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed and USA's hard-hitting batter Jaskaran Malhotra -- who themselves delivered some scintillating performances in the month of September.

