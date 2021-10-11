Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Arlo Parks among winners at 2021 BMI London Awards

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Sir Elton John to dethrone him on the U.K. chart, and Sheeran is recruiting his own fans to ditch their favorite and support Team Elton instead. The Rocket Man's expedition on the U.K. charts is even more historic after he became the first artist in history to score a U.K. top 10 single in six different decades, thanks to "Cold Heart" with Dua Lipa and remixed by Pnau. "Cold Heart," which is currently seated at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, is his 33rd top 10 on the tally, and it's inching closer to sitting on the throne. Now, Sheeran is pushing his own fanbase to help John secure the spot, despite it being currently occupied by his own single "Shivers."

