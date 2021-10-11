VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0 review
If you're after a first camera for a 3+ year-old child, the VTech Kidizoom Duo is an excellent choice. It's well priced, built to last, and is packed with kid-friendly features like a selfie camera, lots of digital effects, video mode and even some basic computer games. It's designed so even a pre-school child can use it was only minimal tuition, though the obviously toy-like styling, along with underwhelming image quality, make the Kidizoom best suited to kids aged under about 7 years old.www.digitalcameraworld.com
