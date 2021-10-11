‘Agitated’ gunman kills woman on predawn Metro train in Hollywood

A woman was shot dead by a fellow passenger on a predawn metro train in Hollywood on Sunday.

The incident took place after 5 am as the 'B Line' train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station. The line connects downtown Los Angeles to North Hollywood in the San Fernando Valle.

The bullet allegedly struck the woman in the neck. Fellow passengers were performing CPF on the victim prior to the arrival of the officials.

The unidentified female victim was then rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the Los Angeles police department said.

Witnesses told police officers that the gunman had been pacing the train in an agitated manner as it moved between stations and got into an argument with a woman seated near him in the car, the release said.

After the train pulled into the station, the man shot the woman and then “exited the train onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction,” police said.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male, who was wearing a blue jacket, blue shorts, a surgical mask and a dark hat at the time of the incident.

It has not been established if the gunman and the victim knew each other.

The camera footage on metro coaches and platforms have been submitted to the police to continue with the investigation, metro spokesperson Rick Jager told LA Times .

The station was closed for more than three hours for the police and homicide investigators to gather evidence.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.