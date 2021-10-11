CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuToY_0cNVfcRg00

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline ’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.

“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.

“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”

He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional advice - this is the only video the user has posted to do with being a pilot.

@cellsaucenutrition

I never thought in my life I would have to make this video. #fightback #freedom #airlines

♬ original sound - Sports Performance Nutrition

“Whether you believe vaccination is the right thing to do or not, the situation goes far beyond health,” the man, who does not give a name or the airline he works for on the account, goes on to say.

“Soon we will not remember what it felt like to have the freedoms we once did,” claims the TikTok user, suggesting that government mandates such as mask wearing and proof of vaccination means personal freedoms “are being stripped away”.

The video takes a dystopian turn when the man suggests that rules such as the vaccine mandate will lead to an age when “we’re told where to live, what job we can do, what religion to believe, and how many children we can have”.

At the end of the video, he gives a link to US Freedom Flyers, an anti-vaccination organisation that has sprung up in response to US federal laws around vaccination for airline workers.

All the major US airlines except for Delta now require their on-board employees to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 by a certain deadline, prompting grassroots groups such as US Freedom Flyers to spring up, with some taking legal action.

In September, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to mandate full vaccination for employees - airlines are considered government contractors under Biden’s federal vaccine plan - while the White House set a deadline of 8 December for doing so.

The decision has caused outrage among anti-vaxxers in the country.

Last week a group of United Airlines staff asked a Texas federal judge to temporarily block the airline from firing them or placing them on leave for not being vaccinated.

However, the airline’s CEO Scott Kirby said in September that the amount of employees who have quit over the mandate is negligible , describing the number as “in the single digits”.

There’s no vaccine mandate for passengers in the US yet, though a recent survey found that six in 10 Americans (61 per cent) support having to show proof of full vaccination before getting on a plane.

“You have the freedoms of choice! Either you comply with your employer’s rules or you quit. The choice is yours!” commented one TikTok user on the video.

The Independent has contacted US Freedom Flyers for more information.

Comments / 571

Monke
5d ago

Sounds about right. The argument that there is freedom of choice involved in getting the "vaccine" or not is fallacious. A choice made under coercion, compulsion, or duress is not freedom of choice. By that logic you always have a superficial choice. Regardless of circumstance the mere fact that you act in one way as opposed to another becomes "choosing." Of course, this is a ridiculous line of thought has hostages do not freely act.

Reply(92)
92
Blaine Yaeger
4d ago

all commercial pilots and air traffic controllers should go on strike over the mandate along with nurses and doctors that don't want the jab...maybe this administration will open their eyes

Reply(60)
96
Jor El
4d ago

1. The vaccine doesn't work. 2. The government doesn't care about you. 3. Research the Tuskegee experiment. (follow the pattern) 4. Insulting those who think for themselves reveals your lack of intelligence. Y'all wild.

Reply(2)
42
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Person
Joe Biden
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Freedom Of Choice#Vaccinations#Pilot#Mandates#Tiktok#Cellsaucenutrition
The Independent

Is the US going to ban unvaccinated people from domestic flights?

Full coronavirus vaccine coverage for passengers could soon be compulsory on domestic flights in the United States under proposed legislation being introduced to Congress.Under the US Air Travel Public Safety Act, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Aviation Administration would be required to develop guidelines for airlines to check passengers vaccination status or confirm they had tested negative for coronavirus.Senator Diane Feinstein, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation was necessary to ensure the millions of airline passengers aren’t spreading the disease, particularly when young children remain ineligible to be vaccinated. “We know that air...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smartertravel.com

New COVID-19 Travel Rules Announced for All Flights Into the U.S.

The Biden administration just announced some big changes to the United States’ COVID-19 travel policy. Starting in early November, the U.S. will open its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. All foreign nationals who wish to travel to the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of their flight. The announcement did not specify if unvaccinated children would be allowed into the country under the new rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy