From Panama to Chamberlain to Working in Med-Surg Detox: Angelys Centeno Shares Her Inspiring Story

Chamberlain College of Nursing issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. “Anything is possible in life and my family is a great example of that.”. Each year from September 15 until October 15, we observe National Hispanic Heritage Month. During this time, we celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose heritage can be traced back to Hispanic and Latin American roots. And we can think of no better way to observe this month than by highlighting the incredible journeys of Chamberlain’s Hispanic and Latinx nursing students and alumni.