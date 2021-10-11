CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Recognizing the risks of broadleaf weeds in pasture

ocj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is often said that, “Any plant in the wrong place is a weed.”. Well, in a pasture situation, there tend to be quite a few plants that weren’t intentionally planted there but thrive there regardless. It can be challenging to determine if these weeds are threatening or adding beneficial diversity to our pasture sward. Broadleaf weeds tend to be easier to identify and control than grassy weeds in a pasture setting, but can still be puzzling depending on lifecycle, growth stage, flower arrangement, and growth habit.

ocj.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocj.com

Developing a winter feeding program

Winter feed costs are the largest single expense in most livestock grazing production systems. Extending the grazing to reduce the cost of feeding stored feed will greatly increase profits. Labor can be reduced 25% or more. Rotational grazing takes about three hours per acre per year as opposed to hay production, which takes seven hours per acre per year. The cost for grazing a cow per day is $.25 compared to $1 per day to feed hay to a cow.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

“New” Weeds Added To The Problem Weed Section Of The Weed Control Guide

Each fall we revise and update our Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois (WS-16) publication. This year, in addition to incorporating a few new herbicide names and subtle label change information, we are adding information to the problem weed section on control of Cressleaf Groundsel, Poison Hemlock, and Annual Bluegrass. Since some of the best control strategies for all three of these weeds involve using herbicides applied in the fall, I decided to use this information in newsletter article.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Delayed wheat planting

In general, the best time to plant wheat is the 10-day period starting the day after the fly-free safe date. When wheat is planted more than 10-days after the fly-free safe date, there is an increased chance of reduced fall growth and reduced winterhardiness. The effect of planting date on wheat yield is shown in Figure 6-2 of the Ohio Agronomy Guide. A free pdf of the guide is available by clicking here: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/wheat-production/ohio-agronomy-guide-15th-edition (Download the pdf by clicking on the picture of the guide.) Currently, with funding from Ohio Corn and Wheat, we are re-examining the effect of wheat planting date…so stayed tuned next year for those results.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadleaf Weeds#Pasture#Herbicides#Europe
ocj.com

Should I store corn or beans this year with limited bin space?

With harvest in full swing, many farmers are asking me “which crop should I store if I am limited on space?”. My farm operation has over 100% on-farm storage capacity, and I highly recommend most farmers should as well. Having 100% on-farm storage capacity not only simplifies harvest storage decisions and increases flexibility, but it also allows for more low-risk opportunities to maximize profit potential.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Transitioning to improved soil health

Farmers in a conventional tilled corn-soybean rotation often ask how they can improve soil health. It is not easy but also not impossible. Improving soil health starts with evaluating your soil and then fixing those problems. Fall is an excellent time to evaluate your current soil health and to start making management changes for next year.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Fly Control Considerations for Cattle on Pasture

Horn flies, face flies, and stable flies are not just irritants to livestock, but are also economically important to producers due to negative impacts on milk production and calf weaning weights. In addition, they can affect grazing distribution and transmit eye diseases such as pinkeye and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR). It is difficult to predict what fly levels will be like for any given year, but hot, dry weather usually results in high numbers. It is important to understand identification and life cycles of pests affecting livestock in order to choose the most effective control options.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
ocj.com

Scout now for cressleaf groundsel and other winter weeds in hayfields and pastures

The next month and a half or so is an ideal time to control a number of weeds that cause problems in hayfields and pastures, and also certain weeds in fencerows and other areas adjacent to fields. We discussed scouting and fall control of cressleaf groundsel in a C.O.R.N. article last fall, to avoid problems with the toxicity of this weed in hay next year. Many of these weeds are most problematic in new hay and forage seedings, since the crop may not yet be dense enough to suppress them without the help of herbicides. A number of winter annuals fit into this category — mustards, marestail, pennycress, chickweed. For biennials such as wild carrot, poision hemlock, burdock, and teasel, the low growing plant after the first year of growth, which is present now, is more susceptible to control with herbicides compared with plants with elongated stems in spring. And it’s certainly a good time to go after dandelion, Canada thistle, and curly dock.
AGRICULTURE
Dodge City Daily Globe

Control Broadleaf Weeds in Lawns in Late October - Early November

If you go out to your lawn and look closely, you will find some of the familiar broadleaf weeds germinating in your lawn. It is time to strategize your plan of attack. Late October to early November is the most effective time to control broadleaf weeds in lawns. Dandelions usually produce a flush of new plants in late September, and the winter annual weeds henbit and chickweed should have germinated in October.
FORD COUNTY, KS
amberleyvillage.org

Property Maintenance: Weeds vs. Flowers

While many plants may look pretty in your yard, it’s beneficial to know the difference between weeds & flowers. Fall is high allergy season for many tri-state residents and one of the biggest culprits is ragweed, which can often be mistaken for goldenrod. And this is just one example of many that can make knowing what to groom vs. remove a sticky situation for many homeowners.
GARDENING
news-shield.com

Livestock specialist helps producers get most from pastures

Jim Humphrey’s favorite part of being a livestock specialist is working with producers and helping them be successful. A University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Andrew County, Humphrey says each day at work can look very different. “For me, it probably depends a little bit on the time...
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Corn harvest on track, soybeans behind

Ohio farmers were able to make some harvest progress last week prior to late week rains which slowed progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Temperatures were far above average all week which aided crop dry down and also benefitted hay and pasture regrowth. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Lamb quality video series

The American Lamb Board (ALB) and Premier 1 Supplies are co-sponsoring a new American Lamb Quality Video Series. North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension Service is producing the 5-part series. Using the theme of “Beginning with the End in Mind,” the purpose of the series is to help the U.S....
AGRICULTURE
redlakenationnews.com

October Weed of the Month: Red Hailstone

Red hailstone (Thladiantha dubia) is an herbaceous vine named for the red fruit on female plants. The vines grow vigorously to climb over other vegetation enabling red hailstone to dominate. It smothers native vegetation and has been problematic in agricultural fields. Within the United States, red hailstone has been found...
GARDENING
Citrus County Chronicle

Ipomoea and indigo weeds

Some plants grow so prolifically that they are unwelcome in my garden. They may have pretty flowers with nectar and pollen, but when they displace native plants and wildlife that depends on natural habitats, I remove them. Florida’s insects, birds and wildlife evolved with native plant species and are unaccustomed to introduced exotics.
GARDENING
Kim McKinney

Being as resilient as a weed

“A weed is a plant that has mastered every survival skill except for learning how to grow in rows.”:- Doug Larson. “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise. Which is seen through at once, if love give a man eyes.” – James Russell Lowell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy