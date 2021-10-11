The Kansas City Chiefs are a complete disaster right now

The Kansas City Chiefs were absolutely dominated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The only thing that really slowed down the Bills in this game were the thunderstorms that delayed the game by almost an hour. I’m going to be open and honest with you Chiefs fans. I’m in a bad mood. It’s almost midnight as I’m writing this and I have to get up to go to work in about six hours, but before I can sleep I have some things I need to get off my chest. Simply put, the Chiefs are are a complete disaster right now.