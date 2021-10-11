CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Chiefs are a complete disaster right now

By Lyle Graversen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs were absolutely dominated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The only thing that really slowed down the Bills in this game were the thunderstorms that delayed the game by almost an hour. I’m going to be open and honest with you Chiefs fans. I’m in a bad mood. It’s almost midnight as I’m writing this and I have to get up to go to work in about six hours, but before I can sleep I have some things I need to get off my chest. Simply put, the Chiefs are are a complete disaster right now.

Painter John
5d ago

they were lucky for a couple years everything went their way on offense now they can't catch a break and the defense just ain't got it

Liberal wrecker
5d ago

This writer should go write an article on how fast a rabbit outruns a turtle!!Kansas City Chiefs are a solid team, with a solid coach. They got beat by a team that's up and coming!

Your Big Daddy
4d ago

Chiefs don’t have any money to pay the rest of the players since it’s all going to Mahomes

