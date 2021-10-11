Rasmussen University Offers Accelerated BSN Program with New Hybrid Schedule Option

Limestone University has announced that it will begin in the fall of 2022 to accept students into its new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Pre-Licensure program. The new program, recently approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will provide the educational foundation for students to be ready to work as a registered nurse in their own communities following successful licensure, which is especially important in the coming decade as more than one million nurses are currently aged 50 or older and are nearing retirement.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO