Rasmussen University Offers Accelerated BSN Program with New Hybrid Schedule Option
Rasmussen College issued the following announcement on Oct. Rasmussen University, a private university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission1, today announced its CCNE-accredited2, accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program now offers a new hybrid schedule option for qualified students enrolling in Rasmussen’s North Dakota and Wisconsin campuses. The new scheduling increases options for students and individuals interested in a nursing degree by incorporating greater flexibility and lessening geographic barriers.willcountygazette.com
