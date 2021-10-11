CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rasmussen University Offers Accelerated BSN Program with New Hybrid Schedule Option

Cover picture for the articleRasmussen College issued the following announcement on Oct. Rasmussen University, a private university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission1, today announced its CCNE-accredited2, accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program now offers a new hybrid schedule option for qualified students enrolling in Rasmussen’s North Dakota and Wisconsin campuses. The new scheduling increases options for students and individuals interested in a nursing degree by incorporating greater flexibility and lessening geographic barriers.

