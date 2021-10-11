More Rain On The Way

A few showers may linger into early Saturday, but overall we'll see a clearing trend through the day. That's following a cold front that will leave Valley highs in the 60s on Saturday, and keep winds gusty in eastern Kern. The main event however, comes on Monday. That storm is...
More rain and gusty winds are expected for our area this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the region. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. WHEN. From 8 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m Monday. IMPACTS. Gusty winds could...
That’s what you can expect over the next few days. We’re already seeing showers today, which will continue into the afternoon. We will, though, see a drier on Saturday. A series of storms moving over us begins today with afternoon rain, then afternoon showers Saturday and more rain on Sunday.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Through late morning drivers should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Visibility of less than a quarter mile in dense fog is possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Use low beam headlights - even during daylight. Keep extra space between vehicles. Slow down - drive to conditions.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A cold front moved through across the eastern U.S. Friday afternoon and brought a few showers to the Midlands. Behind it, cooler, drier air and clear skies are taking over in the Carolinas. This will allow temperatures to cool of to right around normal by Saturday...
If you close your eyes and picture what a weekend may look like, well, this weekend will sum it up. We are tracking several chances for showers on Saturday and Sunday, and highs this weekend will range from the lower 50's to mid 50's. You may wake up to some...
Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the middle 80s. Southerly winds will gust over 20mph. There will be a slight chance for a shower Sunday morning and it will be mild in the 70s. It will also be very windy with wind gusts over 30.
