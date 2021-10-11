Marconi Named All-Star, League’s Top Reliever

Brian Marconi saved 15 games as Reading’s closer. The Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to announce that Brian Marconi earned the Double-A Northeast League Reliever of the Year Award. He was selected to the All-Star team because of his prowess late in the game as the R-Phils saves leader. The southpaw from Marlton, NJ was selected thanks to votes from Minor League Baseball executives, members of the media, and league broadcasters. This award comes after the Reading announced that Marconi would receive their team Pitcher of the Year accolade.