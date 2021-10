Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace will face a Leicester team in a “difficult period” this weekend and hopes his players can show the lessons learned against Brighton on Monday.The 1-1 draw with their rivals still remains fresh after Neal Maupay struck in the 95th minute to deny the Eagles what would have been a deserved victory.Attention turns to the visit of Leicester on Sunday where Vieira’s side will aim to produce another strong display but this time get the rewards they deserve.“That is still in our mind,” the 45-year-old said in reference to the late goal conceded to Brighton.“It was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO