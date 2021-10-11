CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise area starts to draw more national homebuilders. This giant plans 8 subdivisions

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Boise’s supply shortage and skyrocketing prices, homes in Ada County have always been built primarily by local builders. That could soon change. Boise has seen a significant increase in out-of-state developers of commercial properties and multifamily housing. As one of the country’s largest homebuilders enters the market, home construction could be the next local market to see a wave of national interest.

