CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

“We’re happy with our choice” – Tottenham Hotspur club chief says Harry Kane is happy to be part of the rebuild

By Eddie Razo
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the entire summer, Harry Kane saw his name connected to a possible move to Manchester City, but a move to the Premier League rival never materialized. Now the 28-year-old remains with his boyhood club, and Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici spoke in an interview with The Sun, and the Tottenham Hotspur is ready to be part of the rebuild, says the club chief.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Son Heung-min is now Tottenham's talisman over Harry Kane, Leicester have lost their mojo, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future depends on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo happy... 10 THINGS WE LEARNED from the Premier League

Watching Liverpool's thrilling draw against Manchester City only made it harder to digest that the Premier League, which once again threw up a big set of talking points, is set to take a two-week hiatus for the international break. Anfield's classic was the return of the Premier League 'advert', an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Dušan Vlahović
Person
Harry Kane
Daily Mail

Manchester City want a Sergio Aguero replacement, Tottenham look for a Harry Kane foil and Arsenal might have to replace Alexandre Lacazette... the clubs that need £77m striker Dusan Vlahovic after the star rejects new Fiorentina deal

Exciting Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic looks set to be on the way out of the club next summer after rejecting a contract extension. The 21-year-old is one of the most in-demand players across Europe with clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham all registering interest. Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

How Can Tottenham Replace Harry Kane if He Leaves?

Earlier this summer, Tottenham Hotspur believed they’d finally found the answer regarding their Harry Kane conundrum. After months of hushed talk, Kane eventually signaled his intent to remain at the club. But the question is, for how long?. It’s clear to see that Kane isn’t yet on his game, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Kane 'loves Tottenham' and is a key part of the rebuild, insists Fabio Paratici... and Spurs chief insists Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic is 'not in our plans... for now'

Spurs transfer chief Fabio Paratici has insisted that Harry Kane 'loves Tottenham' and is part of the club's re-build plans despite the England captain's attempts to leave North London last summer. Kane, 28, was the subject of strong interest from Manchester City, with the Premier League champions linked with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Football Fabio Paratici#Sun#The Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs
chatsports.com

Harry Kane hits BACK at critics of his early season displays for club and country - with England and Tottenham talisman ready to hit top form despite not scoring a Premier League goal in SIX appearances

Harry Kane has hit back at critics of his early season performances, insisting he is ready to hit top form despite not scoring a Premier League goal so far this season. Five of Kane’s six club goals have arrived in the Europa Conference League, while his only other strike was in the Carabao Cup against Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham urge fans to recognise club is on rebuild 'journey' after declining to meet Supporters Trust

Tottenham are urging fans to recognise they are in the midst of a rebuilding project after declining to meet with the Supporters Trust over the club's decline. In the latest development of an ongoing "strained" relationship between the club and its leading fan group, Tottenham have written to THST confirming they have read and will discuss their list of issues, and hope to restore their accord in future.
UEFA
AFP

Newcastle launch new era as Man Utd grapple with injuries

Struggling Newcastle find themselves in the unusual position of being the Premier League's headline act at the start of their Saudi-led revolution this weekend. AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend action: 'Sky is the limit' for Newcastle Newcastle can suddenly look forward to a brighter future thanks to the blockbuster £305 million ($418 million) takeover driven by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has taken an 80 percent stake in the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust upset after club rejection

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust is unhappy having a request to discuss the club's situation with the board being turned down. The club rejected a request to discuss its concerns about Spurs' direction. THST issued a statement last week calling for senior Spurs figures to meet with it to explain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Milan’s owners happy with progress on club accounts – the next step in mind

AC Milan’s financial recovery is on the right path, but there is already a next step in the minds of the management, a report claims. Calcio e Finanza and MilanNews are both reporting that the accounting year has effectively closed with a loss of €96.4m, a marked improvement compared to that of the 2019-20 season when the total stood at €-194.6m, which was a record loss for Milan.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Harry Paton happy keeping it in the family with brother Ben at Ross County

Harry Paton admits it has been amazing playing alongside his brother for Ross County. Now he hopes they can get together in midfield as well as recording that elusive first league win of the season. Ben Paton joined Harry in Dingwall in the summer after leaving Blackburn, but injuries to...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy