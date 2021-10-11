“We’re happy with our choice” – Tottenham Hotspur club chief says Harry Kane is happy to be part of the rebuild
Throughout the entire summer, Harry Kane saw his name connected to a possible move to Manchester City, but a move to the Premier League rival never materialized. Now the 28-year-old remains with his boyhood club, and Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici spoke in an interview with The Sun, and the Tottenham Hotspur is ready to be part of the rebuild, says the club chief.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0