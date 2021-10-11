“We’re happy with our choice” – Tottenham Hotspur club chief says Harry Kane is happy to be part of the rebuild

Struggling Newcastle find themselves in the unusual position of being the Premier League's headline act at the start of their Saudi-led revolution this weekend. AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend action: 'Sky is the limit' for Newcastle Newcastle can suddenly look forward to a brighter future thanks to the blockbuster £305 million ($418 million) takeover driven by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has taken an 80 percent stake in the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO