Gary Doctor, Fran Alonso and the danger of Celtic missing too many chances

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am, I think we played very well, especially for the first 70-75 minutes we had total control, we had the ball all the time, the decision making was very good with so many efforts on goal. Maybe the final ball, we missed so many goals but it’s good. It’s not an easy team to break down, they are always good defensively and they don’t leave many gaps between the lines but today we were very clever and I am delighted with the performance,” Fran said.

#Celtic Fc#Glasgow#Scottish#Thistlewfc#Therangers
Yardbarker

Fan Media Breakthrough at Celtic – The Celtic Star’s One-on-One with both Fran Alonso and Clarissa Larisey

It’s fair to say the Celtic Fan Media experience when it comes to engaging with those at the club has at times made for entertaining viewing – the first press conference with Ange Postecoglou and Dom McKay for instance received a great deal of interest – and also of late become somewhat underwhelming. And we realise for many readers and subscribers to websites, podcasts and YouTube channels this has probably been evident too.
