Act 1 Shares Story of Humor, Heartbreak & Dreams of the American Ideal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, DeSales University is proud to present an exciting, lively, and beautiful season as the theatrical world begins to open its doors. A shining jewel in this season is the Act 1 premiere of Lynn Nottage’s, Crumbs From the Table of Joy being presented in the Schubert Theatre. It is being directed by Paris Crayton III, playwright of last year’s production of Chainz/Broken. Dramatists Play Service describes the play as Crumbs… is a story weaving together “a tapestry of resilience, dreams, and eventual heartbreak.” Crayton expressed his excitement with the production, “I am thrilled to direct a show from the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Lynn Nottage. It’s a show about fulfilling one’s purpose, no matter what life throws your way.”

