Dwane Casey's 2021-22 Detroit Pistons' rotation was expected to feature an experienced bench unit while starting multiple 20-year-olds. That came to fruition Wednesday. The Pistons opened their preseason slate with a 115-105 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, largely because of strong play from their veteran reserves. Three of Detroit's five players who reached double digits came off of the bench, and their chemistry and experience helped the Pistons bounce back after losing a 17-point lead in the second quarter.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO