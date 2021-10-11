CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan want a playmaker in January – agreement in place plus €30m man eyed

By Oliver Fisher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are on the lookout for a new playmaker who can arrive in the January transfer window and bolster the attack, according to a report. Calciomercato.com report that Milan are moving under the radar to be ready for the January transfer market. Directors Ricky Massara and Paolo Maldini want to make a couple of signings to make the Rossoneri squad even stronger and more competitive, with a new attacking midfielder being one of the areas they wish to strengthen.

Paolo Maldini
Romain Faivre
Noa Lang
