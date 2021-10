PRESS RELEASE. PayAccept has partnered with renowned RegTech company Sekuritance in a bid to boost the security of its L2 blockchain ecosystem and upcoming wallet. Sources previewed the agreement and noted that PayAccept will leverage Sekuritance’s pool of RegTech solutions, such as in-depth on-chain analysis and advanced KYC/AML analytics as a way of complying with local and international requirements.

