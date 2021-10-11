Back-to-Back Halloween Events Scheduled for La Vergne

Two big Halloween events are scheduled for October in La Vergne, Zombie Night at the Park and Goblins and Goodies at the park. Zombie Night at the Park will be held on Friday, October 22 at the football field at Veterans Memorial Park. There will be a “dance off” starting at 7 p.m. Then after the dance off the Parks Department is hosting a Movie in the Park with a screening of Night of the Living Dead (1968). The Parks Department will be giving away free hotdogs, chips, and water to participants.