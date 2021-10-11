CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fear The Walking Dead: Morgan’s Immunity Explained

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most of the character’s on Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan’s survival story has been one for the books. He watched helplessly as his wife who had turned at the onset of the apocalypse turns his only son after he signaled his mom’s attention hoping that there was some humanity left in her. Sadly that led to his death and Morgan being left to fend for just himself. That was something that no man should have to endure but living in the type of world they are in now such stories have become common. “I don’t die, ” those were the words that Morgan said to Freddie in Season 6 of The Walking Dead as Alexandria prepared to go to war with the Saviors. This seems to be somewhat true because Morgan manages to always survive at the end of every trial. Morgan believes that he was cursed with having to live through this era of Walkers without his son and wife. In the comic books, Morgan’s character dies after getting bit by a Walker when the gates of Alexandria were breached.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

We Finally Know Where The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Is

Not about when George R.R. Martin’s next book will come out. The Winds Of Winter won’t be out by winter. Not about when Half-Life 3 will come out. Valve’s next shooter will probably be something you play with your mind. No, the only answer we have is where The Walking...
VIDEO GAMES
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 7, “Promises Broken.”]. In “Promises Broken,” Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) made a shocking decision: He chose mercy. He chose not to kill a Reaper he came across on a scouting mission, even though he’d promised Maggie (Lauren Cohan) that if he had the opportunity to take one of the baddies out, that he’d take it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Who Is Ms. Milton's Son Sebastian on The Walking Dead?

There's a nasty new survivor on The Walking Dead — and he's post-apocalypse royalty. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken." Assigned to hard labor clearing walkers after being charged with violating the Commonwealth criminal code, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) spot the snotty Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson). Waspy and whining about the smell of rotting "nasties" to his girlfriend Kayla (Courtney Dietz) and the couple's private security detail, General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), the entitled and rude Sebastian finds out he's not untouchable when "plebeian" Eugene jabs him in the face. Except the peevish punk is untouchable: he's the son of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Chambliss
FANGORIA

First Walker: THE WALKING DEAD

In the first seconds of The Walking Dead pilot, "Days Gone By", freshly awakened coma patient Rick Grimes and the viewing audience learn the first brutal rule of a world that's been overrun by a zombie apocalypse. Rick is approached by an angelic-looking little girl in a nightie and pink...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Walk Like the Dead

With this final season split into three eight-episode chapters, what we have here is a classic setup moment: It’s slow, not much happens, and it tees up something big for the mini-finale that’s ahead. We’ve seen these before, and it’s not a bad episode. But after last week’s nail-biter with Connie in the horror house, and knowing the show is in its final stretch, it’s mostly a disappointing bit of filler — save for the increasing weirdness of the Commonwealth and a surprising plan to take down the Reapers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Negan's Biggest Regret Revealed on The Walking Dead: "Promises Broken"

The truth comes out when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reveals what he'd do differently if he could do things over again on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken." With their mission to Meridian down to just Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), Negan sympathizes with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) over the community she built and lost. Most of her people, the Wardens, have been hunted down and killed by the Reapers: masked mercenaries who took over Meridian under Pope's (Ritchie Coster) command. In a deep cut going back to Season 6, Negan says he understands "the losing side of a massacre" that happened at the satellite outpost — triggering all-out war with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Promises Broken’

HOLLYWOOD—It was the penultimate episode, before the mid-season finale of “The Walking Dead.” This week’s episode, ‘Promises Broken’ saw a culmination of events that are leading up to what is certain to be an explosive end to 2021 for the series. Negan and Maggie were at each other’s throats yet again, as Gabriel and Elijah attempted to play mediator. Does Negan really think Maggie is supposed to act joyful after this guy murdered her husband, Glenn in cold blood? The nerve of some people America.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Teasing Alexandria’s Defeat at the Hands of The Commonwealth?

Good news! AMC has announced a return date for The Walking Dead season 11. Bad news! Alexandria isn’t looking too hot. In advance of its New York Comic Con panel “The Badass Women of The Walking Dead Universe”, the folks behind the zombie hit unveiled both a return date and a new teaser for the middle eight episodes of the show’s 24-episode final season. The Walking Dead season 11 will return with episode 9 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The finale of “Part 1” as the first eight episodes have come to be known is available to stream on AMC+ now and will air this Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Fear of the Walking Dead Season 6: Trailer Launch shows Release Date

The first trailer of Fear the walking dead season 6 was released a few days before. Trailer release confirms that it Season 6 will release after Walking Dead Season 10 Finale. Let’s see what is the other revelation included in the trailer, and what will be the release date of Fear the walking dead Season 6, on which platform you can see, and what is the basic plot of season 6, all these questions’ answer will see in further part.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy