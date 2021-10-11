CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacchi sides with Milan fans over booing of Donnarumma: “Betrayal has to be repaid”

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer coach Arrigo Sacchi has told people that they should not be surprised by the fact Gianluigi Donnarumma was booed on his return to San Siro. Donnarumma decided not to renew his contract with the Rossoneri in the summer and left on a free transfer to join PSG, something which did not go down well with the fans and that was clearly highlighted during the game at San Siro between Italy and Spain.

www.yardbarker.com

