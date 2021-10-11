Sacchi sides with Milan fans over booing of Donnarumma: “Betrayal has to be repaid”

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been given a temporary AC Milan tattoo after he was given a hostile reception on his return to the San Siro. Donnarumma decided not to renew his contract with the Rossoneri in the summer and left on a free transfer to join PSG, something which did not go down well with the fans. This was clearly highlighted during the game at San Siro between Italy and Spain in the Nations League as the 22-year-old was jeered on multiple occasions.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO