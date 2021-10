Birthed and engineered by horror savant Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House), Midnight Mass is a new Netflix series filled to the brim with supernatural mysteries and inter-community drama. The sleepy (incredibly tiny) town of Crockett Island is rocked with the return of a communal pariah, but also the arrival of a priest who seems to traffic in miracles. The main cast of the series is conflicted with the double-sided troubles of coming to terms with one's past while also contending with an ever-evolving present. As a religious passion begins to grip the town, many of the characters in Midnight Mass' story are forced to pick a side in Crockett Island's divide. There are more than a few characters in the series that make it tick, so let's have a look at them.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO