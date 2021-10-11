CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Weather Alert Day: Winter storm to impact Southwest Montana

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEATHER ALERT DAY: The first widespread accumulating snow is expected, as a trough of low pressure will settle over the region through Tuesday. Mountain passes across southwest Montana will see slick conditions and lowered visibility due to accumulating snow through Monday. Little to no snow accumulation in the Flathead, Mission and Missoula Valleys. Southwest Montana can expect widespread accumulating snow Monday and Tuesday. The snow will combine with gusty winds to create reduced visibility. Travel impacts are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.

