The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now
This week: A fast- ood secret remains a secret, joyous celebrations of convenience and a famous sport. Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis. While other tech brands had a field day with the seismic outage across Facebook and its other social media apps last week, the U.K. post office took the time to reassert the reliability of snail mail with a tersely funny outdoor ad that agency Ogilvy quickly put up in the middle of London.adage.com
Comments / 0