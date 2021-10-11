Cornell Ag Connection: A harvest of North Country cranberries

The 2021 growing season is nearing an end. And, as the last of the greens, Brussels sprouts and turnips are taken from the ground, I’m grateful for the diverse variety of vegetables that family, friends, and neighbors have harvested, processed, stored and shared: everything from tomatoes, potatoes, summer squash, and zucchini, to Romanesco broccoli, Kohlrabi, purple cauliflower, tomatillos and blue dent corn.