Cheekwood Golf Course Proposal Rescinded by City
After four years of research, proposals and negotiations, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman stopped the Cheekwood Golf Course expansion project with a vote of 4-3 to rescind the lease agreement. While community members spoke both in favor and against the development at the Work Session that took place previous to the Board meeting, ultimately the Board members voted the project down due to issues with lighting, netting and a perceived change in the scope of the project.williamsonsource.com
Comments / 0