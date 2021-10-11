Emerson - AspenTech Deal: Everything You Need To Know

There is no denying that the last few years have seen big strides made in the legalization of cannabis and the growth of a new industry. The US legal marijuana industry was estimated at $13.6 billion in 2019 with 340,000 jobs devoted to the handling of plants, despite the plant being illegal under federal law as a Schedule 1 drug. Furthermore, a total of 35 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for medical use, 16 of which allow adults to legally use the substance for recreational use as of April 2021.

