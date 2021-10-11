'Okciyapi' celebrates Dakota language and brings some healing from Scaffold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Native artist Angela Two Stars hopes her new sculpture on display at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden will be space for reflection on how Dakota history and language is woven into the fabric of Minnesota today. “It represents my own language journey and inviting the audience to come in and take a journey through the language with me,” she said. “The Dakota language is so much a part of our identity. It’s so much connected with who we are as a people, and our history, our culture, our ceremony, our songs.” There are concrete benches that create rings, like the...

