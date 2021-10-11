CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Plans To Add Features To Prompt Teens Away From Harmful Content Amid Heightened Criticism

By Rachit Vats
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) may bring in new measures on the network of its apps including Instagram that would prompt teenagers away from harmful content, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing an executive with the social media company.

What Happened: Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said the social media giant may bring in the measures and explore allowing regulators to have access to the company’s algorithms that are used to amplify content.

Clegg said Facebook plans to introduce something that would make a “considerable difference” in its systems by prompting teenagers to move away from the content that may not be “conducive” to their well-being.

Facebook also plans to introduce ‘'take a break," a feature that would recommend teenagers take a break from using Instagram, Clegg said, as per Reuters.

Why It Matters: The development comes days after whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony at Capitol Hill and the resultant U.S. lawmakers call for a probe to investigate the Mark Zukerberg-led company over claims its platforms harm children and stoke divisions.

Haugen, a former employee of the social media company who turned whistleblower, on Tuesday called for transparency about how Facebook entices users to extend their stay on the site, giving it ample opportunity to advertise to them.

Facebook last week also battled a near six-hour global outage.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.25% lower at $330.05 on Friday.

