Don’t look too far ahead. It’s an old coaching cliché and sound advice, except for one thing: Sometimes it can be so difficult not to look ahead. In the case of the Mattituck girls volleyball team, some of the Tuckers can’t help but consider what could be at stake Friday when they close out the regular season by hosting undefeated Port Jefferson. The match will determine the Suffolk County League VI championship one way or the other. And, just to add another dash of spice to things, it will be Senior Day at Mattituck High School.

MATTITUCK, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO