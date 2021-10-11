CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford's Mach-E GT is an American muscle car for the 21st century

By A. Tarantola
Engadget
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunlight filters down through towering pines, dappling the “grabber blue” skin of my Ford Mach-E GT as it gallops along Highway 1, heedless trivialities like “defensive driving technique” and “speed limits.” Irma Thomas is crooning through the 9-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, her rendition of Time is On My Side a stark contrast to the simulated auditory roar of the GT’s twin permanent-magnet motors as the accelerator pedal slaps against the floorboard. Pouring on speed, I finally see what all the Mach-E fuss was about.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Mini Muscle Cars: Ford Falcon XB GT Has A Lot Of Muscle In A Tiny Package

This handmade muscle car is fun sized, just in time for Halloween!. The reasons we love automotive enthusiasts are vast, but a big one is how innovative the community tends to be, as a whole. There’s nothing in the world that brings as many diverse creations and variations as the car community, and it seems to be even more so prevalent in the muscle car community. One trend we’ve been really into lately has been the mini muscle car trend. Hear us out: Big power, little body car, enough said. This build is just that, and if you’re not particularly found of the idea of driving a V8 powered go-kart, because you’re not insane, this is a great alternative so you still get the lightweight quickstepping characteristics with the thrill of the V8 rumble.
CARS
Motorious

2006 Ford GT Boasts Supercharged American V8 Before It Was Cool

This Sleek Ford GT Is Looking For A New Track To Dominate, Can You Provide?. In the1960s, Ford had one goal in mind when it came to road and track racing, and that was sending Enzo Ferrari home to Italy with a loss on his belt. Fortunately, this goal was struck entirely out of the park when Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles helped create one of America's most significant Le Man's competitors ever to hit the asphalt. Fortunately, this legendary car was made easily accessible to the general public in 2005 with an MSRP of just $149,995, which was a relatively low price for such an incredibly high-powered, historic supercar like this one. Nowadays, these cars have become icons from the silver screen, and their vast reputation for high-performance Americans made fun. This car is the epitome of that style.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irma Thomas
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive: Pony Car Performance, Electrified

When Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV with the Mustang name, Mustang-like styling, and none of the Mustang's V-8 noises, it opened Pandora's corral. While some clearly loved the execution—a whopping 70 percent of first-year Mach-E buyers are new to the Ford brand—traditionalists all but wrote the EV off as a marketing stunt, whinnying about it being an affront to the pony car's lineage. Can the new Mach-E GT get them on board?
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
Ars Technica

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT finally lives up to its famous name

SAUSALITO, Calif.—In the grand scheme of things, the names that automakers give their cars aren't really important. And yet, almost two years after it was first revealed, some people are still upset that Ford decided to call its new electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E. It probably didn't help that Ford focused its attention on the longer-range Mach-E at first rather than a car that would live up to the image of the Mustang as the people's sports car.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Deliveries Slow in Q3 - Trails Toyota RAV4 Prime

Ford’s Q4 deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E have slowed a bit, but still did rather well in September. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is a smash hit. Orders continue to pour in for the car, and finding one on a dealer lot is next to impossible. The same can be said for pretty much every green crossover on sale today, and many conventional vehicles as well.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Muscle Cars#Pony Car#American Muscle Car#Time#Ev#Kia
Benzinga

Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Monday it sold and produced more Mustang Mach-Es in September compared to a month ago. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 1,578 Mustang Mach-Es in September, up 9% compared to the 1,448 units sold in August, but the numbers are still below the peak hit three months ago; the sales of the all-electric crossover reached 2,854 units in July.
DEARBORN, MI
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Performance Vs Mustang Mach-E GT: In-Depth Comparo

The performance-oriented Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance electric crossovers are now available to order, and some folks are taking delivery. Now that these high-performance variants are available, it's time to compare them to the popular Tesla Model Y Performance. The Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling...
CARS
topgear.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Volkswagen ID.3

Franz Carl Müller-Lyer didn’t design Hyundais. He was a psychologist, and he died in 1916. His relevance here is the optical illusion he identified. A straight line with outward-pointing arrows at the ends appears shorter than one the same length but with inward-pointing arrows. The Ioniq 5 is a wheeled optical illusion.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ranks 3rd In CR Rear Seat Safety Evaluation

Despite some quality-related hiccups, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has received quite a bit of praise from third party entities. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval’s first dedicated electric vehicle beat out its competitors in the compact SUV portion of the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study, while the Michigan State Police determined that it could pass muster as a patrol vehicle for law enforcement agencies. Now, its received another tip of the hat from Consumer Reports, which studied its rear seat safety features and came away impressed.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Misbehaved Like A Mustang In Swedish Moose Test

In terms of weight, electric vehicles tend to be very heavy as compared to their ICE counterparts. However, most of that weight tends to be down very low in the vehicle, as batteries and motors are usually strategically located to make more room for passengers and cargo. The result of this is that even the most normal EVs, despite their weight, tend to have surprisingly decent handling.
CARS
Carscoops

Ken Block Drives Audi’s 1990 V8 DTM Race Car And E-Tron Vision GT Prototype

In 1998, Audi decided to build its first-ever V8 production car, which it simply called the Audi V8. Noting its potential as a touring car, the brand developed a Group A competition car to run in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft, aka DTM. The 3.6-liter engine was tuned to rev up...
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales At 5,580 In Q3 2021

Ford brand reports 148,967 vehicle sales in September (down 17.5% year-over-year) and 1,331,542 year-to-date (down 6.7%). The rate of decline is lower, which suggests that maybe the semiconductor supply situation is improving. Sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased 92% to 9,150 (a new record).
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Ditched Its Front Trunk

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been far more popular than die-hard fans of the brand could have ever foreseen. Despite being a crossover with an electric powertrain, this Mustang has been a record-breaker in many ways and has even received official police certification. Now it's almost time for the 2022 model to arrive, and we recently learned that this would be arriving with bigger batteries and greater range, but that's not all that will be changing for the new model year. In what may seem like a silly move, Ford is renaming the front trunk of the crossover. Why? Because that's not the correct name.
CARS
Vox

Self-driving cars: The 21st-century trolley problem

Last year saw a jump in the number of car fatalities, even as the pandemic kept many Americans off the roads. The number of deaths per 100 million miles driven grew 24 percent from a year earlier. It was the biggest single-year rise on record — and 2021 is on track to be just as bad. At the same time, the promise of autonomous cars has never been closer. Waymo and Tesla are continually improving their autonomous capabilities, drawing the tantalizing prospect of markedly less human suffering ever nearer. But getting to that future is complicated.
CARS
CNET

Ford sending Mach-E driving Charge Angels to fix EV chargers

Anyone who's spent a significant amount of time living with a battery electric vehicle knows the pain of rocking up to your local plug-in station only to find it's busted and you can't charge. It doesn't happen as often as it used to, but it's still a huge bummer and a massive inconvenience when it does. Ford wants to make that pain a thing of the past by dispatching the Charge Angels -- employees who drive around in instrumented Mustang Mach-E SUVs, testing and fixing broken chargers wherever they are.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Confirmed

Think you have a hard time keeping track of all the trims and bodystyles on the Ford Bronco now?. Well, get ready for more. At least one more trim is on the way for 2022. The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades was confirmed by Ford PR spokesperson Mike Levine on Twitter earlier this week, though I didn’t see it til today. Levine also confirmed a summer 2022 launch date, but most other details, including pricing, most specs, and which engine/transmission it will be available with, are still secret.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy