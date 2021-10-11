How Texas Governor Greg Abbott Made His Money

Texas governor Greg Abbott has been in the news amid the border immigrant crisis. What’s his net worth, and how did he make his money?. Abbott was born on Nov. 13, 1957, and since 2015, he has served as Texas's governor. He has been wheelchair-bound since 1984. In July 1984, while he was jogging, an oak tree on the path cracked and fell on his back. Since then, he has been paralyzed below the waist. He's the first wheelchair-bound governor of Texas and the third in the U.S.