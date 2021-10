ANDERSON — Jarrayae Kimball, 10, a fifth-grader at Anderson Intermediate School, stretched out her arms and kicked up her legs to perfect the cheer she was doing. It was all fun and games late Monday afternoon, but earlier in the day it was work before play as she and the other students enrolled in Advancement Academy during fall break practiced their math skills for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon.

ANDERSON, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO