Early look at the MAC's restaurants, hot chicken chain inks deal for Milwaukee entry: Quick Bites

American Family Field will host a new holiday light show, Magic of Lights, this season from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2. It is the first of its kind to come through the ballpark. The drive-thru light show will feature LED technology, digital animations and light displays for attendees to experience during the holiday season. Concessions, activities and visits with Santa will also be available through the mile-plus route. Tickets will be $25 per vehicle and go on sale beginning Oct. 18.

1 DAY AGO