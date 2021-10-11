‘Pittsburgh Dad’ marks 10 years by pitching Aaron Rodgers on joining the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game and while his Super Bowl totals might not reflect that, you can't deny his talent. Over the summer, Rodgers was in a holdout with the Packers as he demanded to be traded. Eventually, the whole thing blew over and Rodgers restructured his contract so that he could play with the Packers for at least one more season. The whole thing had fans rolling their eyes and calling Rodgers a bit of a drama queen.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO